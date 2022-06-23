KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service, in the church atrium.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Dobyns-Bennett High School Football Program, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport, TN 37664.
