KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born in Greenville, SC and came to Kingsport in 1967 to work at Eastman, where he retired. Walter was involved in the early days of KYSA as a referee and coach. In addition, he was active in his church, having served as a deacon. He loved his church, DB football and soccer. Most of all, Walter was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also loved his extended family and friends.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Harlon and Laurie Riggins; his son, Stefin Riggins; his brother, Willson Riggins. Surviving is his wife, Linda Riggins; his children, Chad Riggins and wife Lori of Lebanon, TN and Ryan Riggins and wife Kristi of Knoxville, TN; his daughter-in-law, Denise Riggins of Mt. Juliet, TN; his grandchildren, Dylan, Madison, Brady, Benton, Brystol, Mason and McLayne; his sister, Sarah Williams of Simpsonville, SC; his sister-in-law, Linda Ruth Riggins; and four very special nieces and a nephew.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Shelton Hager, Dr. Adam Coe and Dr. Kanakiriya and the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service, in the church atrium.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Dobyns-Bennett High School Football Program, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport, TN 37664.
