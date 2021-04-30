Walter Lee Williams, Sr., age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2021. He was a big UT football fan and loved going to their games. He loved spending time with his family and his best friend, Odie. Walter was loved by all and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Williams; brother, Johnny Williams; daughter, Tammy Jones; grandson, David Wayne Jones; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kyle and Odell Fletcher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra Fletcher Williams; sons, Lee and wife Missy Williams, Kris and wife Carrie Williams; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Mandy (Derrick) Lawson, Brooke (Brandon) Jones, Kim (D.J.) Bard, Kayden Williams, Dustin Wade, Cody Lawson, Jimmy Russell, Ashleigh Angel; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Noah Cooper, Taylor, Emmy and Kylee Lawson, Jace and Brantley Johnson, Abby Mowel, Kinsley Bard; brother, Ralph Williams; several nieces and nephews; fur baby and companion, Odie.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 5-6 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward and Preacher Jody Davis officiating. Graveside service will take place at 1pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Courtney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com