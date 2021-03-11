Walter Hugh Bailey, age 80, departed his life on March 9, 2021 due to an extended illness.
He was loved by his children, family, and many friends he had made during his walk of life. One thing is for sure; he loved the Lord. His last few days of his life, he wanted everyone to hear his testimony of how good the Lord had been to him and how he couldn't wait to see his face and his sweet, departed wife, Wilma. He was retired from AGC Flat Glass, where he worked for 33 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Bailey; parents, Graden and Norma Bailey; sister, Iva Mae Brown; brothers, Bobby Bailey, Paul Bailey, Carl Bailey; and sister-in-law, Mary Inez Bailey.
He is survived by his son, David (Donna) Bailey; daughter, Anna (Victor) Deloach; son, Eddie R Bailey; son, Scotty Bailey; grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) Bailey, Ben (Amanda) Bailey, Anthony Park, Ashley, Jacklyn, Teah, and Jade Bailey; great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Haley Bailey, William and Craig Gobble, Gracie and Ariel Park, Araya Bailey, and Elara Dalton; brother, Steve (Wanda) Bailey; sisters, Ina Matthews, Betty (Billy) Johnson, Sue Morgan, Helen Bible, Faye (Donnie) Hilton; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Bailey; a special companion, " Nugget" ;and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice; Garland Long, Carol Masters, Katie Carmack, and Desirea Smallwood.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Scalf, Rev. Phil Crittenden, and Minister Joshua Bailey officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Sunday at Butcher's Valley Cemetery. Anyone wishing to follow in the funeral procession is asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 10:00 am.
