Walter Hubert Webb "Oppie", age 88, went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. He was a member of Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, gardener, farmer and loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Fodell Webb "Nanny"; parents, Hubert and Ruth Webb; brothers, Wayne and Murle Webb; sister, Betty Hammer.
He is survived by son, Billy Webb and wife Tammy J.; son, Phillip Webb and wife Tammy R.; daughter, Kim Thompson and husband Bud; grandchildren, Christopher, Brandi, Noah, Tristan, Faith, Aidan, Scott, Shane, Rebecca and Destiny; great-grandchildren, Grace, Bo, Kolden, Kelsea, Eli, Waylon, Gunner and Kenleigh; several nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
You may drop by for a viewing on Friday, October 9 from 1pm-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Carr and Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Singing will be provided by Tommy Webb. Grandsons serving as pallbearers will be: Scott, Shane, Christopher, Noah, Tristan, Aidan and CJ.
