I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
2 Timothy 4:7
CHURCH HILL – Walter Henry Chandler entered into his heavenly home on May 4, 2023 at the age of 76 after a brief illness.
He was born in Norton, VA, on February 15, 1947. Walt resided in Church Hill, TN. He was retired from AFG Glass Plant in Church Hill, TN. Walt was a born again Christian and a faithful member of Mt. Zion Church.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Walt is survived by his loving wife, Mabel Chandler. Also mourning his loss are his children, Micheal Arrington, Patrick and Travis Chandler, one daughter, Kim Chandler, and one sister, Shiela Sanders. Walt also leaves behind his grandchildren, Amber and Anthony Steele, Phoebe and Joseph Clark, Calla Arrington and David Dunlop, Jade Steele, and Charleigh Steele. He is also survived by a host of friends and loved ones to mourn his loss, but we know he is in a better place.
Visitation will be from 12 pm to 2 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN and anytime at Walt’s home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Richards and Brother T.J. Hood officiating.
The burial will take place in the Arrington Family Cemetery on Tipton Lane, Church Hill, TN following the funeral service. It has been requested, everyone planning to travel in procession to the cemetery, please proceed in a four-wheel drive vehicle.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Arrington, Anthony Steele, Harold Arrington, Joseph Clark, Robert Parsons, and David Dunlop.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.