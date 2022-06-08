BIG STONE GAP, VA - Walter Harold Gardner, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Calvin, Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. Over the years, Walter was a route salesman for various area bread and dairy companies, and he later retired as a sales supervisor for Pet Dairy. Walter was of Freewill Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Waneta Deloris (Leonard) Gardner; two daughters, Cynthia Ann and Sarah Gardner; one grandson, Robert Lynn Pittman; his parents, Alexander Gardner and Venus (Palmer) Knowls; and six brothers and eight sisters.
Surviving are his son, Walter Glenn Gardner (Debbie), Big Stone Gap; daughter, Regina Faye Pittman, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Julia Nikole Castle, Michael David Pittman and Kinzie Gardner; great grandchildren, Ezekiel Donovan Castle and Peyton Sykes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Cotton Gardner officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home to leave at 10:30am.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Gardner family.
