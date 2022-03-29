GATE CITY, VA - Walter Franklin Balthis, 75, Gate City, VA went to be with his Lord, Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence.
Walter was born in Scott County, VA on April 19, 1946, and was the son of the late Roy Estes, Sr., and Margaret Jane (Wells) Balthis.
He was a graduate of Gate City High School and received a business degree from Whitney’s School of Business. He was an employee of Goodwill Industries.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Judy Wells, Florence (Walter) Meade, and Dorothy (Ray) Price, brothers, Chuck Newton, and R.E. Balthis, Jr., and nephews, Dane Newton and Fred Price preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Alpha Ann Stanley, and Joan Conant. sister-in-law, Arletha Newton, nieces, Liz (Daniel) Ferguson, Kimberly Ferguson, Tammy Carter, Theresa Newton, Gloria Jean McDavid, Jennie Marshall, Barbara Elliott, Dinah Balthis, and Amber Forrester, and nephews, Kyle Ferguson, Kenny Johnson, Phil Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Don Newton, Zeke Newton, Gerald Meade, Mike Price, Paul Balthis, Ross Balthis, Derrick Carter, and Adam Carter.
The family would like to give thanks for Alpha, Liz, Daniel, Kimberly, and Kyle who lived with Walter and were his full-time caregivers.
It was the wish of Walter to be cremated and no formal services conducted.
Rest well, Dear Brother, cradled in the arms of Jesus, reunited with Mom and Dad, your sisters, and brothers, viewing the glorious sites in Heaven with eyes that are no longer blind. Hallelujah, until we see each other again!
