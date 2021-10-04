JEAROLDSTOWN - Walter Edsel Shipley, 86, of the Jearoldstown community, passed away on Oct.1, 2021. He is now rejoicing with his Heavenly Father and all of his loved ones.
He was a member of Jearoldstown UMC and attended as long as his health permitted. He was a faithful Deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years at Union Temple FWB Church.
Walter graduated from Camp Creek HIgh School and went on to serve in the Army and retired from the Army Reserves as a SFC, he also retired from AFG Industries in Kingsport, TN.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Rector Shipley, 2 sons and their wives Kim and Tena Shipley , Todd and Carla Shipley, grandchildren Corey and Ashley Shipley, Courtney and Matt Rice, Alexis and Nick Zockoll, Morgan and Joe Snipes, Madison and Justin Powers; Stepson David Rector and stepdaughter Delores Farris; step granddaughter: Caitlyn Rector; step grandchildren: Brandon Farris, Brandy Mathes; Great grandchildren Jackson Shipley, Rylee Shipley, Noah Zockoll, Isabella Zockoll, John Zockoll, Josie Snipes, Jenna Snipes, Juliana Snipes; Sisters-in-law: Imogene Shipley and Janice Shipley; many special nephews and nieces.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Katie Rollins Shipley; siblings: Annie Reaves, Ralph Shipley, Montie Hayes, Buford Shipley, Mary Alice Justis and Gladys Shipley and his wife of 46 years Wanda Charlton Shipley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4-6pm at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will follow at 6pm in the Chapel Downtown with the Rev. Oscar McAmis.
The graveside service will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1PM at Bethany Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home at 11:45 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Reaves, David Shipley, Corey Shipley, David Rector, Seth Hayes and Justin Powers.
Appreciation to Smoky Mt. Home Health.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.