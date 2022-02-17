Walter Dale Moore prayerfully entered his Heavenly home Monday, February 14th after 68 years of dedicated service to his Lord and Savior. Born in Sullivan County December 23, 1953, Dale was a graduate of Central High School and a valued employee of King Pharmaceuticals in Bristol.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Megs Moore and Eva Leonard Moore, brothers Johnny and Larry Moore, and sister Judy Marie Cox. Survivors include sister Ella Kate Reynolds, special niece Darlene and husband Jeff Selvage, special nephew Gary Dean Moore and wife Patsy, several other nieces and nephews, best friends Randall and Dan Hicks, and his second family, Tim, Denise, and Brooke Pullon as well as the McNutt, Seaver, and Owens extensions.
Dale helped dozens in the Indian Springs Community both physically and through his sincere positivity and encouragement. A number-one Cougar basketball fan and follower, Dale will always be remembered for his quick-wit, gentle spirit, and love for butterscotch spectacular. He represented Christ everywhere he went and could usually be found witnessing to people (a sheer testimony to a life well-lived).
For those wishing to view the body, an intimate viewing will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th. A 3:00 graveside service will immediately follow at Gunnings Cemetery with Reverend Bob Ferguson and Pastor Jason Tankersley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteer Seedline Ministries at Gunnings Baptist Church.
“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
