KINGSPORT - Walmer Lee Carter Jr., “J.R.,” 72, of Kingsport, TN passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
Friends may visit at J.R.’s residence at anytime.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room.
Flowers are welcome, but if you prefer to donate, donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path, 2205 Pavilion Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
