KINGSPORT - Walmer Lee Carter Jr., “J.R.,” 72, of Kingsport, TN passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
He was born March 7, 1949, to the late Walmer Lee and Lois Emily Southard Carter.
J.R. was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a giving and big-hearted person, willing to help anyone in need. J.R. was a strong man, fighting cancer for fourteen years.
He enjoyed building and showing his classic cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Gay Thorpe and brother, Otis Allen Carter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly Renae Johnson (Larry) and Wendy Yvonne Lewis (Alan); granddaughters, Ashley Jackson and Haley Lewis; special sister, Del Bear; special nephew, Paul David Thorpe; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, close friends and his car show buddies.
Friends may visit at J.R.’s residence at anytime.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room.
Flowers are welcome, but if you prefer to donate, donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path, 2205 Pavilion Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Walmer Lee Carter Jr., “J.R.” and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.