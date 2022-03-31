MARYVILLE - Wallace “Wally” Henry Moles of Maryville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at age 68. Born in Knoxville, TN to Roy Moles and Elsie Simpson, Wally was a 1971 graduate of Carter High School. Wally worked for Sea Rays Boats for many years. Later he received his HVAC license and worked for PTAC of Knoxville until he retired.
Wally loved to coach youth baseball and football for many years. He helped bring the youth football grasshopper league to Blount County Parks and Recs many years ago. Wally was an avid Tennessee Football fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Moles and Elsie Simpson and his brothers, Steven and Richard.
Wally is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen; his sons, Blake and Brian; his brother, Ronald Moles; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life with his friends and family will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. This will be a joint celebration to honor his son, Blake Moles, who recently passed away at age 40.
