Before the dawn broke, while the dogwoods bloomed and cool spring breezes blew the perfume of nature throughout our land, God quietly called another son home. Wallace Owens heard that still small voice and gladly answered the call; absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Due to Neville Ann's health issues, a graveside only service will be conducted Monday, April 25th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens, Rev. Gary Gerhardt will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to First Baptist Church, Church Hill to purchase Gideon bibles to spread the Word. Glory be to God who has provided a great sacrifice for ALL.
