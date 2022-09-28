KINGSPORT - Walker Lunsford, age 18, of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with no more doctors, pain or suffering. He was a 2021 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a member of Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Walker was known by his family and friends as a loving and kind young man who would always lend a helping hand to others before doing anything for himself. He enjoyed sports and gaming during his free time. Most of all, he was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend to all who love him.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Lunsford, Sr; and Walker’s very special dog, Dexter.

