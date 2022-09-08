KINGSPORT - Wade W. Winters, 67, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born to the late Casey Winters and Mildred Harris Winters. Wade will forever live in the hearts of his loved ones and friends and be remembered for his kind nature.
Wade was a hard worker; he dedicated thirty-five years of his life to Holston Valley Medical Center (formerly known as Welmont). He took pride in caring and providing for his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Wade knew no stranger, everyone he met loved him. He was a simple man with a heart of gold. Wade was a God-fearing man, he loved going to church and was an active member at Homeland Baptist where he loved being able to greet attendees. He was gifted in photography – he won various awards at fairs for his pictures and loved to gift others his artwork. Wade was a selfless man and always wanted to put others before himself, all those who knew him knew they could count on him; he was a genuinely great man.
Wade is preceded in death by his parents.
His survivors include: his loving wife of 47 years, Ronda Winters; son, Brad Winters (Kristi); granddaughter, A.J. Winters; brother, Jamie Winters; sisters-in-law, Juanita Woods (Tom), Kaye Mathis; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Winters family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, September 11, from 5 pm – 7 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 7 pm with Pastor Terry Browder officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 12, at 10:30 am in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Randy Gibson, special friend of Wade, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Winters family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664. (423) 288-2081