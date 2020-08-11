PORT CLINTON, OH - W. Russell Simpson, 76, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1944 in Rogersville, TN, the son of Ransey Dow and Eva (Harris) Simpson. He married Margaret Bledsoe on July 14, 1963 and she survives.
Russell lived a life where he had the best stories to tell and he knew how to tell a story. Growing up in the mountains of Tennessee where he was born and raised with four older brothers and two sisters in Grassy Creek the redhead, freckled face, blue eyed, left handed, baby of the family was sure to be an ornery, fun loving, thrill seeker, happy child. Russell was no stranger to work. At a very young age he started working in the tobacco fields in Tennessee and carried that work ethic with him his whole life. He worked at the G&C Foundry working in over 100 degrees of heat in the summer hardly ever missing a day of work for over 45 years. He was always a provider and believed in hard work.
Russell was married to the love of his life, best friend, Margaret, for 57 years. Margaret and Russell enjoyed their bluegrass festivals, camping, traveling, playing poker with family and friends, worshiping together with their church family, caring for their fur babies (Poochie, Louie, Mugsy, and Lucy). For a man that never wanted animals he sure did spoil them. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Whenever the grandkids come to visit, they were always greeted with a big smile and one of many nicknames “Claude Man, Possum, Ain’t Worth a Nickel, Youngun, Sweetie Pie, Little’in and Cowgirl.” He always put a smile on his grandkids face. (And no Charlie, you cannot have his moonshine.)
The things we will all miss are those blue eyes and big smile, the warm tight hugs, the kiss on the check, the stories that are now cherished, the hillbilly slang, the phone calls updating us on the gas prices and the weather. Fixin the remote control/tv, sitting on the porch getting the neighborhood update and the squirrel count. Calling you the Ole Rooster. Most of all your presence, love and friendship.
Russell is now at peace with the Lord and catching up on stories with his son, Doug, his mom and dad, brothers and nephews. We have another angel watching over us.
You now have the best view of the mountains Russell. Forever in our hearts and memories. We love you.
Surviving are his wife: Margaret; son: William Dow (Jennifer) Simpson of Port Clinton; daughters: Donna (Chris) Markison of Castalia, Dawn (Tom) Chapman of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Charles (Lexi) Markison, Hannah Groves, Keegan Chapman, Caden Chapman, Rachel Simpson, Dylan Simpson; great-granddaughter: Mila Groves; sisters: Ruth (Johnny) Jones of Grove City, OH, Edna Fletcher of Surgoinsville, TN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Doug Simpson; brothers: Arlen “Roy” Simpson, Vernon Simpson, Glen Simpson and Eugene Simpson.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the family or Faith Family Worship Center, P. O. Box 793 Port Clinton, OH 43452.