W. Payton Pruett, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 3, 2022. He was born June 16, 1964, in Anniston, AL to Wayne and Millie Pruett. He graduated from Sullivan South High School, earned his BS of Microbiology from ETSU and a MS and PhD. in Food Science from Virginia Tech. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
He was VP of Corporate Food Technology and Regulatory Compliance for The Kroger Co. from 2005 - 2016. He formed his own company and was currently working as a Food Safety Consultant. During his career he also managed food safety, quality and laboratory services at ConAgra Food and Siliker Labs.
He has written, published, and presented extensively on the microbiological safety and quality of foods. He has served on a number of scientific committees and has been a member of several professional organizations including the International Association for Food Protection, the Institute of Food Technologies and the American Society of Microbiology. He was a certified Specialty Microbiologist through the National Registry of Microbiology and was an editor for the Journal of Food Protection. He was a member of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Foundation Board Of Directors and served on an advisory board for the food science department at VT. He holds two patents and has numerous publications.
Payton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pet and Mamie Pruett and sister, Jenny Pruett Turner.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Ward Pruett; parents, Wayne and Millie Pruett; father and mother-in-law, Ural and Betty Ward; brother, Paul Pruett and wife Judy Pruett; brother in law Keith Turner; nephew and nieces, Landon Turner and wife Whitney, Anthony Padelski and wife Brandi, Katie Turner Coons and husband Fritz, Taylor Pruett Snyder and husband Frank, Madison Pruett David and husband Rob, and Josh Payne; great nephew and nieces, Maddie, Mason and Maddox Padelski, Turner and Kayden Coons, Sophie, Ivy, Scarlett and Josie Turner.
The family of Payton Pruett will receive friends from 3:00-4:00, Sunday, March 6th at Fairview United Methodist Church in Maryville, TN. with the funeral service to follow. The graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 7th at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Keith Turner, Anthony Padelski, Landon Turner, Fritz Coons, Frank Snyder and Rob David.
The funeral will be live streamed on www.fairview-umc.org
