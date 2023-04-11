W. Lee Johnson Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - W. Lee Johnson, 95, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Baysmont.A private family Entombment Service will be conducted Friday, March 24, 2023, in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. Dr. Marvin Cameron will officiate. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service in the church Atrium.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of W. Lee Johnson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you