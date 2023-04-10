KINGSPORT - W. Lee Johnson, 95, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Baysmont.
He was born October 19, 1927, in Marquette, MI. He grew up on a farm in a rural community, Carlshend, MI named after his grandfather and attended a one room school there.
He graduated from Graveraet High School in Marquette, MI in 1944, and finished his formal education with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Michigan College of Mining and Technology.
In 1950, he was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company retiring from Eastman Kodak Company following thirty-seven years of service.
He served in the U.S. military for a total of forty-five months receiving honorable discharges from both the United States Navy and the United States Army.
During retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, volunteer work with SCORE and singing in the choirs at First Baptist Church, Kingsport.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Martha B. Johnson; daughter, Ellen R. Johnson; parents, Gust and Naemi Johnson.
He is survived by his son, David Johnson of Kingsport, TN; brother, Carl Johnson and wife, Sharon of Gurnee, IL; sister-in-law, Melba Johnson of Kingsport, TN; special friends, Wesley Frazier, Pam Cotterman and Nikki Bailey.
A private family Entombment Service will be conducted Friday, March 24, 2023, in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. Dr. Marvin Cameron will officiate.
The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service in the church Atrium.