Gorman Waddell, of Kingsport, died at his home on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He attended Christ School in Asheville, NC, graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN, and graduated from Vanderbilt Law School, Nashville, TN 1965. Along with Frank Moore and Dorman Stout, Mr. Waddell established Moore Stout Waddell Law Firm in Kingsport, TN in 1966. This firm later merged in 2005 with another long-standing firm in Kingsport which became Wilson Worley Moore Gamble and Stout which created an 18-attorney firm now located on Meadowview Lane, Kingsport, TN. Mr. Waddell practiced Law for 56 years.
Gorman truly loved and believed in the City of Kingsport and its future development. He served on numerous Boards and was involved with many Service Clubs within the community.
Mr. Waddell is survived by his wife, Alexis Jenkins Waddell; two sons, Bruce Waddell (wife Stacy) of Minnesota, and Andrew Waddell (wife Angie) of Atlanta, GA; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Carlin and Jake; brother, David Waddell of Knoxville, TN; 3 stepchildren, Jeff Jenkins, Chris Jenkins and Kelli Jenkins Dawson; and step-grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Hunter, Chase, Cole and Hannah.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Mr. Waddell will Lie in State on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 12pm – 4pm at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home for those wishing to pay condolences.
There will be a private Graveside Service held according to Mr. Waddell’s wishes.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663, www.netfoodbank.org.