CASTLEWOOD, VA - W.B. McCoy Salyer, age 81, passed from this walk of life into the arms of his loving Savior on July 23, 2020.
W.B. was born on March 28, 1939 in Castlewood, VA. One of the last cowboy farmers in Russell County. He was the son of the late Dent and Lula Bell Burton Salyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister: Carnelia Meade Bellamy; two brothers: Turner Salyer and Corbin Salyer; and a very special granddaughter Kinsley Housewright who loved her pop-paw very much.
W.B. is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Wanda Flanary Salyer; daughters: Jennifer Salyer and husband Billy, Juanita Larkens Housewright; sons: John Michael Salyer and wife Beulah, Gary Wayne Salyer and wife Ann; sister: Maxie Jessee; brother: Emmett Salyer and wife Sonja; sisters-in-law: Mary Salyer and Helen Salyer; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends. Honorary POPS to Kathy and Buddy Miller, Gary and Regina Osborne, and Mark and Sheri McCarty.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel in Lebanon, VA with Dale Wheeler and David Castle officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Burton Family Cemetery in Castlewood, VA. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Bryan, Todd, Luke and Colton Salyer, Larry, “Lemon” Fields, Billy Joe Hawkins, Travis Sanders, Ashby Gilmer, Gary Osborne, and Mark McCarthy. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Todd Cassel, Wayne McCoy, the men of Hillcrest Bible Mission Church in Kingsport, his nephews and grand-nephews and the many preaching friends from our surrounding states.
Music will be performed by Becky and Greg White, and Darlene Austin.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Salyer family.