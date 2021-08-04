GRAY - Vonda Sharon (Jenkins) Meade, 71, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Sharon was born on November 2, 1949, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Carlos and Virgie Jenkins.
Sharon was a native of Gate City, Virginia, but had lived in the area for the past several years.
Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her husband, Rick Meade, and her son Jonathan Meade.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to St. Jude’s or to local animal shelters.
Condolences can be sent to Sharon’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
