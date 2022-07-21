MURRELLS INLET, SC. – Vodessa Maria Lawson, 53, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Vodessa was born on December 18, 1968, to John Milton, Jr., and Ruby Smith Lawson. She graduated from Gate City High School in 1987 and received several degrees at Costal Carolina University. She was formerly from Gate City, Virginia but lived in Murrells Inlet, SC for several years.
In addition to her parents, Vodessa was preceded in death by her brother, John David Lawson; maternal grandparents, Davy Crockett, and Myrtle Smith; paternal grandparents, John Milton, Sr. and Ava Lawson; several aunts and uncles.
Vodessa is survived by her son, Johnathan Greene; sisters, Denise Duncan (Delmar) and Kendra Taylor (Bo); nephew, Jacob Anson Taylor; aunts, Dorothy Blackburn, and Flora Hall; her beloved fur baby, Chip; and a host of extend family members and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Vicars Chapel Church; 12421 Stanley Valley Road Gate City, VA 24251 or anytime at Bo or Kendra’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the chapel with her brother-in-law Bo Taylor with opening remarks and Pastor Gray Adkins officiating. The burial will follow to Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Greene, Jacob Taylor, Bryson Bailey, Ernie Blackburn, Walter Salyers, and Larry Duncan. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Salyers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Scott County Humane Society, SCHS, P. O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251 in her memory.