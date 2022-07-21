MURRELLS INLET, SC. – Vodessa Maria Lawson, 53, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Vodessa was born on December 18, 1968, to John Milton, Jr., and Ruby Smith Lawson. She graduated from Gate City High School in 1987 and received several degrees at Costal Carolina University. She was formerly from Gate City, Virginia but lived in Murrells Inlet, SC for several years.

