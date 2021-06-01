KINGSPORT - Vivian Wright, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a born again Christian. Vivian had retired from the Kingsport Press. Following her retirement, she loved working with children at the First Presbyterian Church Daycare.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wright; two sons, James Harold Wright and Greg Wright; brother, Jottie Palmer; sister, Glena Whitaker; and special brother-in-law, Ronnie Whitaker.
Vivian is survived by two daughters, Pam Pratt and Deanna Clark and husband Joel; two sons, Randy Wright and wife Mae and Tim Wright; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and friends.
Special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Mae Wright, Amedisys Hospice, especially her nurse Katie, for the love and care that they gave to Vivian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Home For Children, 404 Holston Dr, Greeneville, TN 37743.