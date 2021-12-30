An angel found her wings when Vivian White, talented artist, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, lover of felines, and friend to many passed away quietly in her sleep December 21, 2021. She was 93 years old and very proud of that fact! Born to Syrian immigrants in 1928, Vivian was educated in Beckley, West Virginia and Bowling Green, Kentucky where she met her husband, Carl White. Vivian always wanted to be an artist, but her father wouldn’t let her go to art school, so it wasn’t until after she retired from working at Tennessee Eastman that she was able to pursue her lifelong dream of being an artist. She mastered all the medias and loved to sell her paintings. She also loved to dance, travel, knit and crochet, cook Syrian food, and sing in the choir. She was a choir member for over 50 years at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Kingsport, TN. Vivian was also a trailblazer in that she helped change the dress code for women at Tennessee Eastman Women had been forced to wear high heels and dresses to work. She was very proud of the fact that even though she was written up time and time again for wearing a pants suit, she persisted. More women joined her protest. Eastman finally gave in and said it was acceptable to wear pants to work. Her stubbornness and knowledge that she was in the right helped her win the battle. Women could now wear slacks because of Vivian and her friends. She was an avid University of Tennessee fan and attended as many games as she could when her son, Steve, played football for UT. She and Carl continued to follow the Vols even after Steve graduated. She was known to scream at the TV while watching UT play in any sport. Although her degree was not from UT, her blood ran orange, and she was a Vol For Life.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Fidler (George), son Steve White (Christy), four grandchildren, Brad White, Andrew Fidler, Corey Fidler, and Kyle White, and three great-grandchildren, Mary Ellis Fidler, Eli Fidler, and Jackson Fidler. She leaves her devoted cat, Tara, who provided love and companionship when she lived at Savannah Commons (The Social) in Savannah, GA.
The celebration of her life will be held on January 2 and 3, 2022. Visitation will be at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tennessee January 2 from 5 to 7 PM. A brief church service will be held on January 3 at 2 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport, Tennessee followed by the burial at East Lawn Funeral Home at 3 o’clock where she will be buried with Carl White, her husband of 50 years.
Remembrances may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Kingsport, Saint Peters Episcopal Church Savannah, GA, or the Humane Society for the care of homeless cats.
