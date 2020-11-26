EIDSON - Vivian June Helton, age 87 of Eidson, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Daniel Payne and Eric Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Murrell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Helton family.