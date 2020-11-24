EIDSON - Vivian June Helton, age 87 of Eidson, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence. Vivian was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Burkett Livesay, Sr.; sons, Charles Alfred Livesay and William "Bill" Livesay; parents, Evan and Laura Murrell Manis; sisters, Bonnie Reed, Mary Lamons, Ruby Burton, Maude Stewart, Mildred Johnson and Hazel Cody; brothers, Burt Manis, J.C. Manis, Bazel Manis, George Manis and Don Manis; son-in-law, Tim Peters.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Peters of Miamisburg, OH, Ruth Walker and husband, Jerry of Lenoir City, Ruby L. Trent and husband, Dana of Eidson; son, Roy Livesay and wife, Maria of Morristown, Burkett Livesay, Jr. and wife, Nadine of Fairview, VA, Thomas Livesay and wife, Faye of Sneedville, Thurman Livesay of Eidson; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 18 great great-grandchildren; sister, Hattie Collins of Greeneville; brother, William Manis of Fall Branch; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Daniel Payne and Eric Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Murrell Cemetery.
