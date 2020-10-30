HILTON - Vivian Farley, 86 of Hilton, went to be with the Lord, October 27th, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Those who would feel more comfortable coming when there is not a crowd are welcome to come pay their respects any other time at Hamlett-Dobson. A service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Kerney, John Farley, Seth Smith, Aaron Farley, Evan Farley,Wayne Byron and Austin Karr.