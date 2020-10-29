HILTON - Vivian Farley, 86 of Hilton, went to be with the Lord, October 27th, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born in London, KY, she has lived in the Hilton Community for most of her life. She worked for 20 plus years as manager of the Holston View Cemetery.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elizabeth Dickerson, husband Creed Farley, son, Larry Farley, daughters, Sandra Skeens and Melinda Rhoton, granddaughter, Regina Skeens and son in law, Ray Kerney.
She is survived by her sister, Jan Phelps; daughter, Susan Kerney, son Skip Farley and wife Lisa; son in law, Danny Rhoton; grandchildren, Jamie Kerney and wife Shannon, Heather Smith, Martha Wilson and husband Robert, John Farley and wife Rachel, Paula Karr, Jeremy Farley and wife Amber; great grandchildren, Seth Smith, Braxton Kerney, Daniel Wilson, Aaron, Evan Everleigh, Quinn and Lachlyn Farley, Austin Karr, Brianna Mullins and Cash Farley; great- great grandchildren, Isabella and Nathan Karr; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Those who would feel more comfortable coming when there is not a crowd are welcome to come pay their respects any other time at Hamlett-Dobson. A service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Kerney, John Farley, Seth Smith, Aaron Farley, Evan Farley,Wayne Byron and Austin Karr.