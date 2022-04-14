NORTON, VA – Vivian Ann Sturgill, 59, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence. She was a graduate of John I. Burton High School. She was a former nurse having worked in OB at Norton Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, Glen E. Sturgill, Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Sturgill Miles and her husband Cotton of Abingdon, Va.; two brothers, Eddie Sturgill and his wife Nadia of Boston, Mass., and Brian Keith Sturgill of Cypress, Ca.; two nieces and five grandnieces and grandnephews; and her dogs, Selena and Mia.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Sturgill family.