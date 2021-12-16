CHURCH HILL – Virginia Smith, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Paul Wright. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 17 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:45 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Feathers, Braxton Feathers, Colton Hefner, Tristan Hefner, Ben Cross, Bryan Gregg, Nathaniel Dixon, and Elijah Dixon.
To leave an online message for the Smith family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
