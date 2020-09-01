Virginia Ruth Sep 1, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Virginia Ruth, 86, Kingsport, TN passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Virginia Ruth Tn Pass Away Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you Trending Now University High senior with Kingsport connections aces ACT Hawkins students may return to classroom next week, pending BOE approval Former Rogersville water superintendent to serve one year in jail, pay $269K in restitution Volunteer's new turf expected to be ready for Sept. 18 Battle of Hawkins County COVID-19: NET adds 109 cases; far Southwest Virginia sees 15 new cases Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.