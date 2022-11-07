ROGERSVILLE - Virginia Rose "Sissy" Parvin Scott, age 64, of Rogersville, passed away on November 4, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after an extended illness.

Virginia was born to the late Henry J. and Rosie Eileen Parvin on February 19, 1958. She went to school at Western School in Russiaville, IN. She married Jeffrey A. Scott on July 31, 1977 in Russiaville, IN. She worked as a waitress. Virginia "Sissy" loved children and they were all drawn to her. She enjoyed taking care of her relative's children before she even had her own. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

