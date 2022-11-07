ROGERSVILLE - Virginia Rose "Sissy" Parvin Scott, age 64, of Rogersville, passed away on November 4, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after an extended illness.
Virginia was born to the late Henry J. and Rosie Eileen Parvin on February 19, 1958. She went to school at Western School in Russiaville, IN. She married Jeffrey A. Scott on July 31, 1977 in Russiaville, IN. She worked as a waitress. Virginia "Sissy" loved children and they were all drawn to her. She enjoyed taking care of her relative's children before she even had her own. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brionna Raylee Mitchell; father-in-law, William Dale Scott; mother-in-law, Norma Jean Scott; brothers-in-law, George Laudenschlager, Ward Bowlby; sister-in-law, Susie Parvin; and niece, Lacey Laudenschlager.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jeffrey Alan Scott; son, Blake (Melissa) Scott; daughter, Casey Scott (fiancé, Josh Ray) ; grandsons, Bryden Mitchell and Jaxson Burnette; sisters, Joyce Parvin Laudenschlager, Lois Parvin Bowlby, Nancy Parvin (Jimmy) Arnold; brothers, Danny (Barbara) Parvin, Randall (Laketia) Parvin, Kenny(Betty) Parvin, Donald (Kellie) Parvin, Timothy (Sharon) Parvin, and Darin (Priscilla) Parvin; brother-in-law, Steven (Jane) Scott; sister-in-law, Beth Ann (Dennis) Stewart: and many nieces and nephews.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dan Brown officiating. Graveside service will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her granddaughter.