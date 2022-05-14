KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II.
She was born in Sullivan County on March 17, 1925, to the late Elbert and Sylvia Wilson Myers.
Virginia was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a member of Cedar View Presbyterian Church.
She had worked at Four C’s Jewelry for a number of years and also as a telephone operator at Holston Defense.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar B. Quillen; son, Jeff Quillen; daughter, Jan Crawford; son-in-law, Jack Testerman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Erwin (Mark) and Peggy Testerman; grandchildren, Lorie Dickerson, Becky Herron (Richard), Sam Pierson, Kim DeSpain and Jason Wall; great-grandchildren, Matthew, McKenzie, Alexandria, Zori, Brielle, Alex and Eli; two great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Dennie Crawford; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 16, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
The Committal will follow the Celebration of Life Service in the chapel.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Preston Place I and II for their compassionate care of Virginia.
