WEBER CITY, VA – Virginia McClellan Stallard, 92, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at Nova Health and Rehab following an extended illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Scott County. Reared in the Midway Community after her birth to William and Avie McClellan. She attended Midway School and Shoemaker High School. Virginia was employed and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company and was a faithful member of Holston View United Methodist Church until her illness prevented her attendance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Floyd and Avie McClellan; her husband of 62 years, Spencer Stallard; her brothers, Lee McClellan and Jack McClellan.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Hubert E. McClellan, Sr.; nieces, Sharon Rhoton (Don), Lib McClellan-Hall (Dennis) and Chris Harrell (Robbie); nephews, Eugene McClellan (Penny), Steve McClellan (Terry), Phil McClellan (Jennifer) and Susanne Schinke; great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Melissa McClellan, Aimee Harrell and Michelle Stallard Hakim; great-nephews, Matthew, Michael and Marcus McClellan, Zachary Harrell, Adam Stallard, Ronald and Russell Mahoney.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Holston View United Methodist Church. Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Burial will be in Holston View Cemetery following the funeral service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Eugene, Steven, Phil, Michael, and Matthew McClellan as well as Don Rhoton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston View UMC Building Fund, 174 Church St., Weber City, VA 24290 or Grogan Park c/o Gate City Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1264, Gate City, VA 24251.