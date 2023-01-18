WEBER CITY, VA – Virginia McClellan Stallard, 92, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at Nova Health and Rehab following an extended illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Scott County. Reared in the Midway Community after her birth to William and Avie McClellan. She attended Midway School and Shoemaker High School. Virginia was employed and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company and was a faithful member of Holston View United Methodist Church until her illness prevented her attendance.

