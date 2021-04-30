BLACKWATER, VA - Virginia Maxine Osborne, born November 4, 1925 to Fritz and Opal Stanke in Spelter City, Oklahoma (born again in 1937), departed this earthly life on April 29, 2021 and went home to be with Jesus.
Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ralph Osborne; one daughter, Evelyn Jane Evans; two sons, Frank Alfred Osborne and Marty Allen Osborne; and her parents.
Survived by one daughter, Kathy (J.L.) Poteet; three sons, Carl David Osborne, Ronnie (Narsie) Osborne and Hobert (Marcella) Osborne; a daughter-in-law, Denise Osborne; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; three step-grandsons; eight step-great, great grandchildren; a sister, Priscilla (Elo) McGuire of Tontitown, Arkansas; two brothers, Donald Stanke of Salina, Oklahoma and Claude (Phyllis) Stanke of Shuler, Oklahoma; a host of nieces and nephews.
Psalms 63:3-4
“Because thy loving-kindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee. Thus will I bless thee while I live: I will lift up my hands in thy name.”
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in the Flag Pond Community Church Cemetery with Brother Harmon Willis and Brother T.J. Hood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Flag Pond Community Church Cemetery Fund. Donations (checks payable to “Flag Pond Community Church Cemetery Fund”) can be sent to C/O: Kathy Poteet, 3405 AJ Osborne Highway, Blackwater, VA 24221 or you may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
