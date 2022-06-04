KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
