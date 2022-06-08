KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
Other than her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her sister, Margarette Tomlinson; brother, Edward Robbins, Jr.; nephew, Edward Jay Tomlinson.
She is survived by her nephews, Edward A. Robbins, III and wife Debbie, David Robbins and wife Robin, Larry T. Tomlinson and wife Shelby; niece, Judy A. Tomlinson; great nieces and nephews, Emilee Robbins Hone and husband Jonathan, Keriann Robbins Robinson and husband Arkeif, their children, Z. Robinson and Sky Robinson, Sarah Robbins, Logan Robbins Garrett and husband Roger, LeAnna Robbins, Allison Robbins, Jeremiah A. Tomlinson and wife Robin, Eric C. Tomlinson and wife Kristin, their children, Logan, Camden, Titan, Raistlin & Ember, Samuel D. Ervin, his children, Lucas and Demi, Joshua Tomlinson and wife Crystal, their children, Zachary and Taylor; special friends, Pamela Bowen, Jane A. Jones, Mary K., Debra Myers, and Jack Kestner family, Tim, Lisa, & Pam
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Music will be provided by Stillwater Quartet. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 10,2022 at Robbins Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robbins Cemetery Fund, PO Box 471, Duffield, VA 24244.
