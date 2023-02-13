ROGERSVILLE - Virginia Louise Freeman, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Morristown. She was retired after 52 years of nursing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville and a former member of West View Baptist Church. Louise was a member and past Worthy Matron of Hasson Chapter #179 Order of Eastern Star. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Thomas; parents, Joseph and Virginia Thomas; special cousin, Mabel Widener.

