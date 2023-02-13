ROGERSVILLE - Virginia Louise Freeman, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Morristown. She was retired after 52 years of nursing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville and a former member of West View Baptist Church. Louise was a member and past Worthy Matron of Hasson Chapter #179 Order of Eastern Star. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Thomas; parents, Joseph and Virginia Thomas; special cousin, Mabel Widener.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charlie Freeman; daughter, Rhonda Chess and husband Dean; son, Chuck Freeman and wife Tonya of South Carolina; grandchildren, David (Kelly) Clifford, Candace (Scott) Mitchell, Gabrielle (Elias) Groft, Talia Clifford, Dacy Freeman, and Dixon Freeman; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Thomas, Doris Thomas; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Virginia wishes to extend their sincere thanks the staff of Heritage Center and UT Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Hasson Chapter #179 O. E. S. will conduct Eastern Star services at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Dr. Trey Meek officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Highland Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to Shriner's Hospital, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.