Virginia Lorraine Ruth, 86, passed away after a brief illness on September 1, 2020 at her home in Kingsport, TN. Lorraine was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 26, 1934, and lived all of her life in Kingsport, where she graduated from Sullivan High School. She retired from Sears Roebuck and Company, where she worked as a Department Manager.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Lorraine served the community through volunteering with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She was a faithful Christian and servant of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she also served as the Ladies Group Sunday School Leader for several years. Lorraine lived a life of faith and family, and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her third great grandson.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Hyder and Margie Spurgeon and her husband, Garland Ruth.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Ruth Miller and her husband, David of Kingsport; her son, Gil Ruth and his wife, Lee Ann of Asheboro, NC; three grandchildren, Jessica Miller Lady, Danielle Ruth King and John Brandon Ruth; and six great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Jack Spurgeon and sister, Janice Dade.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Tim Hodges officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be David Miller, Parker Miller, John Ruth and Craig Adkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Virginia Lorraine Ruth.