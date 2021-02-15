KINGSPORT - Virginia Livingston Sampson Casteel, of Kingsport, left to be with the Lord Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Life Care Center Elizabethton.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Livingston.
Mrs. Casteel was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Thurman Sampson and sister, June Kail.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Slemp; son, Gary Sampson; grandchildren, Lisa Sykes (Bryce), Kim Pierson (Shane), Sonya Fowler (John), Holly Fletcher-Crenshaw (Jason) and Bryan Sampson (Holly); great grandchildren, Austin Sykes, Ashley Sykes, Nicklaus Barnes, Asher Pierson, Camryn Duncan, Colby Duncan, Carter Duncan, Isaac Fletcher, Jacob Fletcher, Hannah Sampson, Calvin Sampson, Karadee Sampson and Bree Sampson; her companion of 20 years, Bob Sheppard; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A Committal Service will follow in the chapel. Mrs. Casteel will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.
The care of Virginia Livingston Sampson Casteel and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.