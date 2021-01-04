BRISTOL, TN - Virginia Lee Spurgeon, age 86, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Born on September 12, 1934, in Dunham, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late William Monroe Bell and Clara Elswick Bell. As a resident of Sullivan County, Tennessee, she attended Sullivan High School and was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. She worked as a Dental Assistant. She was a devoted mother of three children as well as an adored and cherished grandmother to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her daughter, Sheree Overbay, and brother, Gary Bell.
Survivors include son, Jack Spurgeon Jr. and his fiancée, Pam Bostic, of Bristol; son, Lindsey Lee Spurgeon, of Kingsport; one sister, Mary Burgess-Parker and husband, Dave, of Rainbow City, Alabama; one brother, William Roger Bell, of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Wade Spurgeon, of Bluff City; Wesley Spurgeon and wife, Kelly, of Chuckey; Travis Spurgeon, of Kingsport; Missy Crawford and husband, Ricky, of Fall Branch; Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Crista, of North Carolina; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in the East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. A committal service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Wade Spurgeon, Wesley Spurgeon, Travis Spurgeon, Gabe McGlothlin, Donnie Compton, and Stan Thornsbury.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Enterprise United Methodist Church, 2000 Enterprise Road, Piney Flats, TN, 37686, or Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Colonial Heights, TN, 37663.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Spurgeon family. East Lawn Memorial Park assisting the family with arrangements.