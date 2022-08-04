APPALACHIA, VA - Virginia Lea Hughes Taylor of Appalachia, Virginia entered into her heavenly home on August 4, 2022 with her loving husband by her side.
Jenny was born June 25, 1936. Waiting for her in heaven will be her parents Raymond and Mary Hughes, sister Barbara Hughes, brother John Hughes, and cousin and best friend Elizabeth Byrd. Jenny is survived by the love of her life for 64 years Bobby H. Taylor; children, Reava (Jessee) Gardner, Dena (Cowboy) Chandler, both of Big Stone Gap, Va., Chris (Tammy) Taylor of Corbin, Ky., Bobby (Patti) Taylor of Kannapolis, NC, and Ginabug (Freddy) Poff of Big Stone Gap; grands, Brandon (Amber) Taylor, Shane Barton, Ginger (Abran) Quesenberry, Contessa Robinette, Jordon (Lauren) Taylor, Huston (Megan) Taylor, Taylor (Dakota) Barton, Kailah (Bryan) Coorey, Christian Tino, Elliott Poff, Olivia (Nathan) Rasnick, Em Poff, Koby Poff; great grands, Trinity, Jodee, Xavier, Spencer, Laramie, Oliver, Montgomery, Maddox, Adileigh, Zayne, Emma, Hayes, Klaus, and Zack; siblings Oneil Adkins, Tim (Janice) Hughes, Tony (Carol) Hughes, Danny (Lorretta) Hughes, Janice (RL) Williams and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and special friend Mary Ann Walthal, and other special caregivers.
Jenny spent her life devoted to her husband and family. Many benefited from her prayers, good cooking, and generous heart. She mailed cards for all occasions to loved ones along with letters, and packages to those in need and many serving overseas in the armed services. Wise County Schools hired her as their first female bus driver. For 23 years she was a singing bus driver that gave out many one-dollar bills for birthdays and pulled teeth. Jenny served her Lord and Savior in every way and especially loved having children’s church helping them learn about Jesus.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am – 12noon Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 12noon with the Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Rev. Nate Ware officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
