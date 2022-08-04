APPALACHIA, VA - Virginia Lea Hughes Taylor of Appalachia, Virginia entered into her heavenly home on August 4, 2022 with her loving husband by her side.

Jenny was born June 25, 1936. Waiting for her in heaven will be her parents Raymond and Mary Hughes, sister Barbara Hughes, brother John Hughes, and cousin and best friend Elizabeth Byrd. Jenny is survived by the love of her life for 64 years Bobby H. Taylor; children, Reava (Jessee) Gardner, Dena (Cowboy) Chandler, both of Big Stone Gap, Va., Chris (Tammy) Taylor of Corbin, Ky., Bobby (Patti) Taylor of Kannapolis, NC, and Ginabug (Freddy) Poff of Big Stone Gap; grands, Brandon (Amber) Taylor, Shane Barton, Ginger (Abran) Quesenberry, Contessa Robinette, Jordon (Lauren) Taylor, Huston (Megan) Taylor, Taylor (Dakota) Barton, Kailah (Bryan) Coorey, Christian Tino, Elliott Poff, Olivia (Nathan) Rasnick, Em Poff, Koby Poff; great grands, Trinity, Jodee, Xavier, Spencer, Laramie, Oliver, Montgomery, Maddox, Adileigh, Zayne, Emma, Hayes, Klaus, and Zack; siblings Oneil Adkins, Tim (Janice) Hughes, Tony (Carol) Hughes, Danny (Lorretta) Hughes, Janice (RL) Williams and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and special friend Mary Ann Walthal, and other special caregivers.

