NICKELSVILLE, VA - Virginia Lane Marshall, 86, of Nickelsville, VA passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on November 5, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Charles Bascom Lane and Alice McGee Lane.
Virginia was a homemaker, a reader of romance novels, avid quilter and was previously employed as a seamstress at Grassy Creek Mfg. She attended Recycled Teenagers at First Baptist Church of Nickelsville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Marshall; sister, Marie Jordan; brothers, Willard Lane and C.W. Lane; brother-in-law, Hobart Glen Lane.
She is survived by her son, Gregory “Greg” Marshall and wife Janette; grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Marshall and wife Analise; step grandchildren, Tiffany Nash and husband Harley and Madison Casteel; step great grandson, Kaden Nash; sister, Margaret June Lane; brothers, Gary Lane, Mack Lane and wife Cheryl; sisters in law, Nancy Lane and Esther Lane; special cousins, Linda Sikorski and Vannis and Carolyn Scalf; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A walk-through visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 12, 2021, at Skeens Family Cemetery with Pastor Steve Collins and Bro. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. Music will be provided by Greg and Becky White. Pallbearers are Jonathan Marshall, Vannis Scalf, Jason Scalf, Randy Lane, and Don Lane. The family will meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Gregory DeMotts and staff.
