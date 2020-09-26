Virginia L. Lee, age 88, went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020. She was a member of Faith Assembly Church of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Lee; son, Donnie Lee.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Lee (Arlene), Luke Lee (Amy); grandchildren, Monica Mullins (Joey), Derrick Lee; great-grandchildren, Layne Rich and Everly Mullins.
Graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Monday, September 28 at 1pm with Rev. Jerry Lee officiating.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Derrick Lee, Joey Mullins, Mark Linkous, Joe Burns, Paul Belcher and Ross Hughes IV.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com