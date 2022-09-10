KINGSPORT - Virginia Joann Steadman, 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health.
Born in Kingsport on January 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Tom and Annabel Faust, she has resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1954. She married Darse W. Steadman in 1958. She was a homemaker and a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church.
Joann will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved keeping house, working outside, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Darse Steadman (1984); sisters, Mary Lelia Vicars and Rita Byers; brothers, E.D. Faust and Charles Faust.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom Steadman, Mike Steadman (Debbie), Kathy Huff (Norman) and Linda Wheeler (Robbie), all of Kingsport; grandchildren, Andrew Cox (Brittany), April Calhoun (Corbin), Mitchell Steadman, Travis Bates (Sharon), Matthew Cox, Lindsey Cox, Delayna Pozeg (Mike) and Michael Wheeler; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Johnson; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Ginger Goings.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Marshall Steinle officiating. Burial will take place at 11am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending the burial are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10am and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Cox, Matthew Cox, Michael Wheeler, Mitchell Steadman and Travis Bates. Norman Huff and Robbie Wheeler will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, 6044 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN, 37664.