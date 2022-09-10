KINGSPORT - Virginia Joann Steadman, 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health.

Born in Kingsport on January 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Tom and Annabel Faust, she has resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1954. She married Darse W. Steadman in 1958. She was a homemaker and a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church.

