Our beloved Jenny went to be with the Lord and completed the Raymer Family Circle Thursday morning. She was the 7th of 8 children of the loving parents of Devon R. Raymer and Pearl Edna Raymer. She played the piano for over 40 years at her home church in Roda, Virginia.
After moving to Kingsport, she was received into the family of Mount Carmel Methodist Church. She would always talk about the Lord to everyone she encountered, with a heartfelt greeting and a gentle smile. She enjoyed football and like her youngest sister Penny the VA Tech Hokies was her team. She loved to sing, you could hear her throughout the day singing the old-time gospel songs she loved. She was quick to say wherever she went she took VA with her.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Eugene Raymer and D. R. Raymer, Jr.; sisters Irene Johnson, Ada Pebley, Mozella Jeno, Mary James, and Wilma “Penny” Rose; and Loving nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind broken hearted nephews and nieces some of whom she was like a mom to; Mike Rose, Gary Jeno, Ronnie and Delmar Raymer; nieces Teresa Williams, Anna Sue Hamilton, Donna Wiser, Ila Rhoten, and Patricia Kilgore; extended family and loving friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia with a celebration of life service following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Pastor Craig Needham and Rev. Forrest Young. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the American Legion Cemetery.