May 1, 1926 – November 10, 2022

Our beloved Jenny went to be with the Lord and completed the Raymer Family Circle Thursday morning. She was the 7th of 8 children of the loving parents of Devon R. Raymer and Pearl Edna Raymer. She played the piano for over 40 years at her home church in Roda, Virginia.

