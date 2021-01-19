ELIZABETHTON - Virginia Elizabeth (Tribble) Greene went to her heavenly home on her 79th birthday, January 16th, 2021. Virginia was born in Kingsport, TN, and resided there most of her life until moving to Elizabethton, TN where she resided at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Before her retirement, Virginia worked as a head custodian for Kingsport City Schools alongside her husband, Donald Greene, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her several siblings and her parents, Ethel (Nicely) Tribble and Clarence Tribble Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are: her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Bobby Lett; grandson, Travis Bussell, all of Church Hill, TN; and granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kayla and John Fielder of Morristown, TN. Virginia also left behind a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. In life, Virginia loved to sing, travel, and spend time with her friends and family. She was a member of Weber City Church of God.
No services or visitation are planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
Condolences can be sent to Virginia’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
