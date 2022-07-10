GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. The Peters family requests that friends and family meet at the cemetery for the burial rather than at the funeral home for a procession. Garrett Whitehead, Culver Whitehead, Chris Peters, Kevin Peters, John Thomas, Howard Osbourne, and Tony Hamilton will serve as pallbearers. Ron Blanton will be an honorary pallbearer.
Flowers may be sent to Gate City Funeral Home. Or lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, or a charity of your choice in her memory.
An online guest register is available for the Peters family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
